UP STF, Forest dept bust parrot smuggling gang; six persons arrested

A joint team of special task force and forest department arrested six persons and rescued 500 smuggled parrots in Naushad area of Gorakhpur district on Friday. Another member of the gang is on the run, a forest department official said.

"The smuggled parrots were sold in the price range of Rs 200-500 each," Gorakhpur Deputy Forest Officer T N Singh said. Singh identified the six persons arrested as Abdul Sayeed, Dilshad Ahmad, Anis Ahmad and Irshad Ahmad of Bahraich district, Salma and Amjad of Raiganj area of Gorakhpur district.

He said Siraj, from Rajghat area, fled the spot. "A four-wheeler and a motorcycle have been recovered. The accused are booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The rescued parrots are of rose-ringed parakeet species," the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)