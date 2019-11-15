International Development News
Development News Edition

Over 68 MT of paddy arrive in Haryana's grain markets so far

More than 68.78 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in Haryana's grain markets as compared to over 66.97 lakh MT of paddy arrived during the corresponding period last year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:40 IST
Over 68 MT of paddy arrive in Haryana's grain markets so far
Over 68 MT of paddy arrive in Haryana's grain markets so far.. Image Credit: ANI

More than 68.78 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in Haryana's grain markets as compared to over 66.97 lakh MT of paddy arrived during the corresponding period last year. A spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department said that out of the total arrival of paddy, government agencies had so far procured over 63.12 lakh MT of paddy whereas the remaining quantity of over 5.65 lakh MT of paddy was procured by the millers.

He said that more than 34.12 lakh MT of paddy have purchased by the department. "More than 19.70 lakh MT by Hafed, over 9.24 lakh MT have been purchased by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 4,718 MT have been purchased by the Food Corporation of India," the spokesman said.

He added that more than 16.91 lakh MT of paddy has arrived in the grain markets of Karnal, 11.42 lakh MT in Kurukshetra, over 8.80 lakh MT in Ambala and over 8.27 lakh MT in Fatehabad. Similarly, over 7.20 lakh MT of paddy has arrived in the grain markets in Yamunanagar, 7.08 lakh MT in Kaithal, over 1.58 lakh MT in Sirsa, over 1.53 lakh MT in Panchkula, 1.51 lakh MT in Jind, 1.46 lakh MT in Sonepat, 1.21 lakh MT in Palwal, 76,172 MT in Hisar, 69,439 MT in Panipat, 11,483 MT in Faridabad, 11,013 MT in Rohtak and 8,485 MT in Mewat.

The spokesperson said that more than 2.69 lakh metric tonnes of bajra have arrived in the state's grain markets so far, whereas 1.76 lakh metric tonnes of bajra had arrived in the last year. Out of the total arrival of bajra, more than 2.67 lakh metric tonnes have been procured by the government procuring agencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump attacks former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as she testifies

U.S. President Donald Trump attacked former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in a series of tweets on Friday as she testified during an impeachment hearing investigating the Republican presidents handling of Ukraine.Trump said e...

Leafs C Kerfoot out indefinitely

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Friday that center Alexander Kerfoot will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures. Kerfoot, who signed a four-year, 14 million deal with the Leafs in July, suffered th...

US STOCKS-Trade optimism, earnings power Wall St to fresh record high

Wall Streets main indexes hit fresh record highs on Friday, led by gains in technology stocks as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and solid earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials brightened sentim...

Cricket-Romania's bodyguard bowler set for Australia after visa granted

A Romanian amateur cricketer who became a cult figure after footage of his unorthodox bowling style went viral on social media is set to fulfill his dream of playing a match in Australia after finally being granted a tourist visa. Forty-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019