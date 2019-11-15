International Development News
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:45 IST
New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm AYODHYA DEL41 AYODHYA-UP-LD-FAMILY As Babri Masjid neighbours, generations of this family saw Ayodhya conflict unfold Ayodhya: Eighty-three-year-old Ram Kishore Goswami says he still recalls the sound of `azaan’ from the Babri Masjid neighbouring his nearly 200-year-old house and how as a child he played around the historic mosque with no security forces around. By Kunal Dutt LUCKNOW DEL5 UP-AYODHYA-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Waqf Board taking legal opinion on whether to accept plot for mosque in Ayodhya: Farooqui Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it was taking legal opinion on whether to accept a five-acre plot that is to be allotted by the Centre for a mosque as per the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, and noted that it would give emphasis to views of the Muslim Personal Law Board on the matter. NEW DELHI LGD52 SC-LD POLLUTION Delhi-NCR pollution: How do people breathe, asks SC; summons chief secretaries New Delhi: "How do people breathe?", the Supreme Court remarked on Friday while expressing concern over rising pollution level in Delhi-NCR and summoned the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to apprise it about the steps taken to deal with the problem.

VARANASI DES7 UP-BHU-MUSLIM PROFESSOR BHU backs Muslim professor's appointment in Sanskrit department Varanasi (UP): The Banaras Hindu University on Friday backed the appointment of a Muslim professor in the Sanskrit faculty, saying it is committed to provide equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, community or gender. DEHRADUN DEL63 RAFALE-NADDA BJP to hold demonstrations across India on Saturday demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology on Rafale Dehradun: The BJP would hold protest demonstrations across the country on Saturday, demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for misleading the country on the Rafale deal, party leaders said on Friday.

JAIPUR DEL28 RJ-BIRDS-SAMBHAR LAKE Preliminary report says thousands of birds died due to botulism near Jaipur Jaipur: A preliminary forensic report has indicated that the mysterious death of more than 4,800 migratory birds at the country's largest inland water saltwater lake near Jaipur was caused by botulism, a serious and fatal illness that affects the nerves, officials said on Friday. CHANDIGARH DES30 HR-MINISTERS-CHARGE Newly inducted Haryana ministers assume charge Chandigarh: Newly inducted ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet assumed charge here on Friday, with senior minister Anil Vij warning government officials to perform or be prepared to take voluntary retirement from service.

NEW DELHI DEL18 PAR-JK-ASSETS Govt sets up 3-member committee for division of assets, liabilities between J-K, Ladakh New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a three-member committee for division of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor Union territories, which came into existence on October 31. IN THE PIPELINE New Delhi: Experts remain divided on whether the odd-even improved air quality in Delhi. Jodhpur: The high court on Friday directs trial court to proceed with trial in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case, held up as an FBI expert who conducted DNA tests did not appear before it. PTI ASH ASH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake-like brain-wave bursts found to be essential for healthy sleep: Study

A new research on rats has shown that cortical arousals and brief awakenings during sleep exhibit non-equilibrium dynamics and complex organisation across time scales, which are necessary for spontaneous sleep-stage transitions and for main...

WRAPUP 7-Highway blockade reveals splits in Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters partially unblocked a key highway on Friday and then blocked it again during the evening rush hour, exposing splits in a movement that has been largely leaderless in months of often violent unrest.Activist...

India grants USD 27.9 mn to Nepal for reconstructing quake-hit houses

India has released nearly USD 28 million financial aid to the Nepal government for rebuilding houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015. Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were inju...

HRD minister launches draft 'Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning'

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched the draft Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning at a ministerial roundtable in Paris. The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019