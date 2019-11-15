New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.40 pm AYODHYA DEL41 AYODHYA-UP-LD-FAMILY As Babri Masjid neighbours, generations of this family saw Ayodhya conflict unfold Ayodhya: Eighty-three-year-old Ram Kishore Goswami says he still recalls the sound of `azaan’ from the Babri Masjid neighbouring his nearly 200-year-old house and how as a child he played around the historic mosque with no security forces around. By Kunal Dutt LUCKNOW DEL5 UP-AYODHYA-SUNNI BOARD Sunni Waqf Board taking legal opinion on whether to accept plot for mosque in Ayodhya: Farooqui Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Friday said it was taking legal opinion on whether to accept a five-acre plot that is to be allotted by the Centre for a mosque as per the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, and noted that it would give emphasis to views of the Muslim Personal Law Board on the matter. NEW DELHI LGD52 SC-LD POLLUTION Delhi-NCR pollution: How do people breathe, asks SC; summons chief secretaries New Delhi: "How do people breathe?", the Supreme Court remarked on Friday while expressing concern over rising pollution level in Delhi-NCR and summoned the chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to apprise it about the steps taken to deal with the problem.

VARANASI DES7 UP-BHU-MUSLIM PROFESSOR BHU backs Muslim professor's appointment in Sanskrit department Varanasi (UP): The Banaras Hindu University on Friday backed the appointment of a Muslim professor in the Sanskrit faculty, saying it is committed to provide equal opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, community or gender. DEHRADUN DEL63 RAFALE-NADDA BJP to hold demonstrations across India on Saturday demanding Rahul Gandhi's apology on Rafale Dehradun: The BJP would hold protest demonstrations across the country on Saturday, demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for misleading the country on the Rafale deal, party leaders said on Friday.

JAIPUR DEL28 RJ-BIRDS-SAMBHAR LAKE Preliminary report says thousands of birds died due to botulism near Jaipur Jaipur: A preliminary forensic report has indicated that the mysterious death of more than 4,800 migratory birds at the country's largest inland water saltwater lake near Jaipur was caused by botulism, a serious and fatal illness that affects the nerves, officials said on Friday. CHANDIGARH DES30 HR-MINISTERS-CHARGE Newly inducted Haryana ministers assume charge Chandigarh: Newly inducted ministers in the Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet assumed charge here on Friday, with senior minister Anil Vij warning government officials to perform or be prepared to take voluntary retirement from service.

NEW DELHI DEL18 PAR-JK-ASSETS Govt sets up 3-member committee for division of assets, liabilities between J-K, Ladakh New Delhi: The Centre has constituted a three-member committee for division of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor Union territories, which came into existence on October 31. IN THE PIPELINE New Delhi: Experts remain divided on whether the odd-even improved air quality in Delhi. Jodhpur: The high court on Friday directs trial court to proceed with trial in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case, held up as an FBI expert who conducted DNA tests did not appear before it. PTI ASH ASH.

