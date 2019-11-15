International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi govt signs MoU with nobel laureate's centre to monitor its schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 20:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:45 IST
Delhi govt signs MoU with nobel laureate's centre to monitor its schemes

Delhi government on Friday signed an MoU with global research centre J-PAL, co-founded by Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, to conduct real-time monitoring of its public services. The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) is a global research centre which was founded in 2003 by this year's Economics Nobel prize winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, along with Sendhil Mullainathan, at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDCD) signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with J-PAL, South Asia, to conduct real-time monitoring of public services offered by the government, said a Delhi government statement. The project will be kicked off as a pilot, to study the beneficiary experience in ration shops under the Public Distribution System (PDS) as well as in mohalla clinics.

Regular program monitoring is critical for improving public service delivery and beneficiary experience, especially for flagship schemes such as the mohalla clinics and ration shops, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on the occasion. "And what better way to monitor than directly getting the citizens' voice in how the services are being delivered. It's also a matter of pride that we are collaborating with a think tank led by Nobel Laureates to pilot such a model across government schemes for the first time in India," Sisodia added.

Under the project an outbound call-centre will be established to gather real-time monitoring data on the quality of program implementation. The data will be collected directly from thousands of beneficiaries daily, the statement said. Beneficiaries will be selected randomly across Delhi and will be asked a set of questions to understand the standard of services, it said.

J-PAL will analyze the feedback and generate regular report cards, which will then be shared with the departments for further action, said the statement. “Administrative level efforts can only yield limited information, and the information is generally sporadic or untimely. We believe that phone-based monitoring can be a highly cost-effective way to improve the quality of front-line service delivery," said DDC vice chairman Jasmine Shah.

In its earlier association with the J-PAL, the Delhi government in 2015 had designed it's Chunauti programme to improve learning levels of school children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake-like brain-wave bursts found to be essential for healthy sleep: Study

A new research on rats has shown that cortical arousals and brief awakenings during sleep exhibit non-equilibrium dynamics and complex organisation across time scales, which are necessary for spontaneous sleep-stage transitions and for main...

WRAPUP 7-Highway blockade reveals splits in Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters partially unblocked a key highway on Friday and then blocked it again during the evening rush hour, exposing splits in a movement that has been largely leaderless in months of often violent unrest.Activist...

India grants USD 27.9 mn to Nepal for reconstructing quake-hit houses

India has released nearly USD 28 million financial aid to the Nepal government for rebuilding houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015. Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were inju...

HRD minister launches draft 'Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning'

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched the draft Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning at a ministerial roundtable in Paris. The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019