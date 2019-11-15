NCW member meets mentally challenged woman who was allegedly

National Commission for Women member Chandramukhi Devi on Friday spoke to the mentally challenged woman who was allegedly gangraped inside a moving vehicle in the city earlier this week. She spoke to the 36-year-old woman and to the officials of the home in Panchasayar area where the complainant was staying.

Chandramukhi Devi also met senior officers of Kolkata Police at its headquarter at Lalbazar in the city. "I have spoken to the woman as well as to senior police officers of Kolkata Police in connection with their investigation into the matter and tried to find out why nobody was arrested in this matter," she said.

West Bengal Women Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay had spoken to the woman on Thursday and is said to be preparing a report on her findings. According to a senior official of Kolkata Police, circumstantial evidences did not support the woman's claim that she had been gangraped.

"She has serious psychological problem but there were no evidences that she was forcibly abducted by anybody. The woman is sexually active but there was no sign of gangrape. However, we are yet to reach to any conclusion. We are waiting for two more medical reports after which we will be able to come to a conclusion," the official said.

The woman, an inmate of a home for mentally challenged women in the city, had alleged that she was abducted and gang raped after she she went out from late on Monday night by breaking a lock. A group of men had allegedly forced the woman into a car from a road near the home, which is located in the southeastern fringes of the city and allegedly raped her in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Her family members lodged a complaint with the police but none was arrested as yet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)