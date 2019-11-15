LJP appoints Bikas Kumar Singh as prez of its Delhi youth wing

The Lok Janshakti Party has appointed Bikas Kumar Singh as the president of its youth wing's Delhi unit.

"I am glad to appoint you (Singh) as working president of Lok Janshakti Party (Youth Wing Delhi)," national president, LJP youth wing, Sanjay Saraf, said in a release.

Singh, a doctor by profession, has been actively participating in political activities of the party. He is chief medical officer at a reputed North Delhi-based hospital, it said.

