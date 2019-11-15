JK administration issues orders for appointment of advisors to LG

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday approved the appointment of K K Sharma and Farooq Khan as advisors to the lieutenant governor.

The advisors will assist the lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in effective discharge of his functions, according to an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD).

The appointment will be effective from the date from which they assume charge. The terms and conditions of their appointment will be notified separately, the GAD order stated.

