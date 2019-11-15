TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a "psycho" and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist". Addressing media here, Nara Lokesh said, "While YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a factionist, his son Jagan is a psycho," adding that rate of crime has risen rapidly during the five months rule the Chief Minister.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had converted the rising Andhra Pradesh into suicide state. "Within five months of Jagan's rule, 241 farmers, 43 construction workers, two employees, five TDP workers committed suicides. During this period, 690 TDP workers were attacked, eight were killed. In Palnadu region 127 BC, SC, ST families were shunted out," he said.

Earlier in the day, he visited the family of a party worker here who allegedly committed suicide allegedly due to harassment of ruling YSR Congress Party leader and police. He has announced Rs 5 lakh for the kin of Kartik.

During his interaction, Nara Lokesh assured bereaved family members of Kartik about TDP support. Kartik family members told Lokesh that he acted as TDP's polling agent and stopped YSR Congress Party workers from casting forged votes in the last Assembly elections.

Anguished over Kartik, the family said, local YSRCP leader Prasad and a sub-inspector harassed him. "Even his hotel was destroyed. Kartik was manhandled too. Unable to bear the harassment, he committed suicide," one of the family members told Nara Lokesh. After visiting the family, Lokesh met with Nellore rural DSP Raghava Reddy and demanded that an unbiased enquiry should be conducted in the matter and names of the SI and the YSRCP leader should be included in the FIR. Reddy has assured to take appropriate action.

He further asked the TDP workers not to afraid of false cases allegedly filed by YSRCP workers. (ANI)

