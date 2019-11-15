International Development News
Development News Edition

TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as "psycho", and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nellore (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:33 IST
TDP's Nara Lokesh calls Andhra Pradesh CM 'psycho'
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.. Image Credit: ANI

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday termed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a "psycho" and his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a "factionist". Addressing media here, Nara Lokesh said, "While YS Rajasekhara Reddy was a factionist, his son Jagan is a psycho," adding that rate of crime has risen rapidly during the five months rule the Chief Minister.

The TDP leader alleged that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had converted the rising Andhra Pradesh into suicide state. "Within five months of Jagan's rule, 241 farmers, 43 construction workers, two employees, five TDP workers committed suicides. During this period, 690 TDP workers were attacked, eight were killed. In Palnadu region 127 BC, SC, ST families were shunted out," he said.

Earlier in the day, he visited the family of a party worker here who allegedly committed suicide allegedly due to harassment of ruling YSR Congress Party leader and police. He has announced Rs 5 lakh for the kin of Kartik.

During his interaction, Nara Lokesh assured bereaved family members of Kartik about TDP support. Kartik family members told Lokesh that he acted as TDP's polling agent and stopped YSR Congress Party workers from casting forged votes in the last Assembly elections.

Anguished over Kartik, the family said, local YSRCP leader Prasad and a sub-inspector harassed him. "Even his hotel was destroyed. Kartik was manhandled too. Unable to bear the harassment, he committed suicide," one of the family members told Nara Lokesh. After visiting the family, Lokesh met with Nellore rural DSP Raghava Reddy and demanded that an unbiased enquiry should be conducted in the matter and names of the SI and the YSRCP leader should be included in the FIR. Reddy has assured to take appropriate action.

He further asked the TDP workers not to afraid of false cases allegedly filed by YSRCP workers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

World Bank continues to raise awareness for water, ocean resources

The World Bank International Bank for Reconstruction and Development or IBRD, AaaAAA launched a 7-year SEK 2 billion Sustainable Development Bond as it continues to engage with investors to raise awareness for water and ocean resources. The...

Apple pulls down vaping-related apps from App Store: Report

Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.According to a report on Axios, the iPhone maker is planning to remove all 181 vaping-related apps. The move comes a...

NCP appoints Shashikant Shinde as Maharashtra unit Vice President

The Nationalist Congress Party NCP on Friday appointed its leader Shashikant Shinde as Vice President of the partys Maharashtra unit. Shinde has also been appointed as the partys in-charge for Navi Mumbai district and in-charge of labour an...

Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress

Roger Stone, a longtime friend and ally of President Donald Trump, was found guilty Friday of witness tampering and lying to Congress about his pursuit of Russian-hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clintons 2016 election bid. Stone was convi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019