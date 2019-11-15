Army organises event to honour next of kin of defence personnel

To disseminate useful information about the various welfare schemes instituted by the Union government for the next of kin (NoKs) of defense personnel, the Army organized a special event here on Friday, an official said. The army is observing 2019 as the year of next of kin (NoKs).

A 'sampark sammelan' for Army veterans was organised by the Tiger division at Satwari cantonment in Jammu which saw participation from 800 NoKs and Veer Naris and 400 ESMs (ex-servicemen), the spokesperson said. Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, GOC, Tiger division was the chief guest at the event while Mukesh Kumar, IG Jammu division was the special invitee.

To assist the Veer Naris and elderly NoKs of ESMs, a number of mobility and medical equipment like wheelchairs, crutches and hearing aids etc were distributed, he said. The drive was made possible with active support from Red Cross Society, Department of Social Justice Government of J&K, Rotary Club Jammu and a number of NGOs.

A special assistance stall was put up by the J&K Police to resolve the grievances of ESMs and NoKs.

