Army organises event to honour next of kin of defence personnel
To disseminate useful information about the various welfare schemes instituted by the Union government for the next of kin (NoKs) of defense personnel, the Army organized a special event here on Friday, an official said. The army is observing 2019 as the year of next of kin (NoKs).
A 'sampark sammelan' for Army veterans was organised by the Tiger division at Satwari cantonment in Jammu which saw participation from 800 NoKs and Veer Naris and 400 ESMs (ex-servicemen), the spokesperson said. Maj Gen Sharad Kapur, GOC, Tiger division was the chief guest at the event while Mukesh Kumar, IG Jammu division was the special invitee.
To assist the Veer Naris and elderly NoKs of ESMs, a number of mobility and medical equipment like wheelchairs, crutches and hearing aids etc were distributed, he said. The drive was made possible with active support from Red Cross Society, Department of Social Justice Government of J&K, Rotary Club Jammu and a number of NGOs.
A special assistance stall was put up by the J&K Police to resolve the grievances of ESMs and NoKs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Sharad Kapur
- Rotary Club Jammu
- Maj Gen
- J&K
- NGOs
ALSO READ
Badal requests PM to treat Sikh who deserted Army post Operation Blue Star as ex-servicemen
Sukhbir writes to PM Modi, seeks acquittal of 309 soldiers who left Army after Operation Blue Star
Army jawan held for killing man in UP: STF
Attack on Mali military post kills 15 soldiers in north: army
Army's Eastern Command celebrates 99th Raising Day