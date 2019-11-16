International Development News
Development News Edition

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 3rd day, heavy rains hamper road clearing ops

  • PTI
  • |
  • Banihal/Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 12:20 IST
Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 3rd day, heavy rains hamper road clearing ops
Image Credit: Max Pixel

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third day on Saturday as heavy rains hampered the operation to clear the debris brought on the arterial road by a massive landslide in Ramban district, officials said. The closure of the highway left thousands of vehicles, including trucks carrying essential commodities to Kashmir, stranded, traffic department officials said.

A massive landslide struck the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, at Digdole around 9 pm on Thursday, forcing the closure of the road. Road clearance operation was launched immediately but intermittent rains disrupted the work, especially since Friday night, the officials said, adding shooting of stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway were also reported from several places, including Maroog, this morning.

The road is likely to be cleared of debris by this evening. Over 1,500 trucks and 600 light motor vehicles are stranded on both sides of the blocked road in Ramban belt, they said. The Mughal road, which connects the border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region with the Shopian district in south Kashmir, continued to remain closed for the 11th consecutive day on Saturday.

The road, which usually remains closed during the winter months, was closed on November 6 after high altitude areas including Pir Ki Gali experienced first major snowfall of the season. Pir Ki Gali and adjoining areas along the Mughal Road witnessed snowfall over the past couple of days, officials said, adding a decision to reopen the road will be taken once the weather improves.

The local meteorological department has predicted dry weather in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next two days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India names 33 probables for senior women's national coaching camp

Hockey India on Saturday named 33 probables for the senior womens national coaching camp, beginning November 18 at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru to prepare for the New Zealand tour. After securing a berth in the 2020 Tok...

Lata Mangeshkar doing good: family spokesperson

Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is doing good, a spokesperson of the legendary singers family said Saturday. Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complaine...

National Press Day: Mamata urges media to report truth

Describing media as the fourth pillar of democracy, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged journalists to report the truth fearlessly. Banerjee made the plea on the National Press Day.On the occasion of NationalPressDa...

Kate Beckinsale shuts down Jamie Foxx dating rumours

Actor Kate Beckinsale has set the record straight on reports that she and Jamie Foxx are dating. Beckinsale took to Instagram to shut down the rumours, which started after the duo attended the Golden Globes Ambassadors Party in Hollywood on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019