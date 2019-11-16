TN varsity student alleges harassment by teacher, attempts

A girl student of a government universityhere attempted to commit suicide by consuming floor cleaner as she was reportedly upset for being 'humiliated' by her faculty over her academic performance, police said on Saturday. The student, who is pursuing MSc Geology at Bharatidasan University was found unconscious in her hostel room Friday night by her room mates and rushed to the government hospital, where her condition was said to be stable, they said.

The teacherhad frequently 'harassed' the girl over her performance in class, following which 30 students protested against the faculty. The teacher has been called in for questioning, they added..

