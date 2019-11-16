Officials fine farmers, chemical factory for pollution in Muzaffarnagar

A joint team of Muzaffarnagar district authorities and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board took out an 'anti-pollution' drive across factories and agricultural fields here, officials said on Saturday. A fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on a factory that makes industrial chemicals for not disposing of waste properly, they said.

Also, 21 farmers were penalized with fines totaling up to Rs 65,000 for burning stubble in their fields during the drive carried out on Friday. UPPCB engineer Vipul Kumar said six water tankers have been brought in to spray water on roads and trees to reduce the impact of pollution in the district.

