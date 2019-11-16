3 hed for duping job seekers in Rajasthan

Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping unemployed youths on the pretext of providing them government jobs, police said. The accused have accepted that they took several lakhs from unemployed youths, a Special Operations Group (SOG) officer said.

The racket kingpin, Hariprakash Totla, is a former Renwal municipality chairman, he said. The other accused were identified as Ramnarayan Jitarwal and Ashish Kumar Gora.

The officer said that the racket was operational in Jaipur rural area, including Jobner, Renwal, Phulera and Kaladera.

