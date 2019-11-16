Scarcity of land affecting Goa industrial sector: Minister

Land scarcity is a major problem for the expansion of the industrial sector in Goa, state Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane said. The state has 22 industrial estates and Rane said a task force would be set up to scout for land to set up more such clusters.

"Land scarcity is a major problem for expansion of industrial sector as the government is not in a position to provide required space for new industries in the existing estates. We will soon be constituting a task force to identify vacant plots that can be allotted to pollution-free units," he said. Rane said the state government will be geo-tagging plots, adding instructions have been given to Goa Industrial Development Corporation to digitise industrial records by January 2020..

