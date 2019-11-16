International Development News
Development News Edition

Arunachal convenes cabinet meet on Monday to discuss CAB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Namsai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 17:35 IST
Arunachal convenes cabinet meet on Monday to discuss CAB

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said the state government has convened a cabinet meeting on November 18 to discuss the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is likely to be tabled in the Winter Session of Parliament. Khandu, participating in the National Press Day celebrations here, said the special cabinet meeting will deliberate on the recommendations of the Consultative Committee on CAB set up by the state government.

"The committee had convened a number of meetings with political parties, students' bodies and community-based organisations to seek their opinion on CAB, and prepare a comprehensive report on the issue. "The report has been finalised, which will be discussed in the cabinet meeting, and the stand of the government will be communicated to the Centre," he said.

Khandu said the Arunachal Pradesh government will never work against the interests of the indigenous people of the state, and ensure that their rights are protected. "The central government has made its stand clear on the bill that it will not affect the tribal states," he said.

Various students' bodies led by All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) have opposed the CAB, saying it would affect the tribal population of the state. Lawmakers of the state, during a meeting on November 11, had suggested that the government should approach the Centre for converting two regulations -- The Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR), 1873 and the Chin Hills Regulation 1896 -- into acts before enacting the contentious bill.

The BJP-led NDA government is set to push for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament's Winter Session starting from Monday. It has listed the bill in its items of business for the session, official sources said.

The bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said on October 1 that Parliament will pass the CAB, which seeksa to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after seven years of stay in the country, even if they do not possess proper documents.

The indigenous people of the north eastern states fear that entry of these people will endanger their identity and livelihood..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tip-off Noida admin via WhatsApp about stubble burning, get reward

People in Noida and Greater Noida can now tip-off the district administration about stubble burning, inappropriate disposal or burning of waste material via Whatsapp and email, and also get rewarded Rs 1,000 for sharing such information, of...

Gujarat: Injured lioness dies

A lioness, who was apparently hit by a vehicle in Gujarats Amreli district on November 15, died at the animal care centre here during treatment, a Forest official said on Saturday. The accident had occurred on Dedan-Khambha road near Bhava...

Boostcamp begins the hunt for young champions in Tamil Nadu

Health drink brand Boost has created- Boostcamp.com - a digital platform which gives young cricket enthusiasts access to their sports heroes and enables them to learn various skills of the game. The video content on the site helps kids with...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Suspected gunman, 16, in California high school shooting dies in hospitalA teenage boy who killed two classmates and wounded three others at a southern California high school on his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019