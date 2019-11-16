Man held for cheating people

A 40-year-old man was arrested from West Delhi for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them cars at rates cheaper than the market price, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of Hari Nagar, they said.

He was also involved in 13 cases of theft, cheating and forgery, an officer said, adding that eight debit cards, two Aadhar cards and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession. According to police, one Rajesh Kansal, a resident of Uttam Nagar, had lodged a complaint on May 25, 2017 alleging that Singh induced him by stating that he was dealing in auction of cars which were impounded by banks for non-payment of EMIs.

Singh told the complainant that he had bank authorisation and could arrange a car for him at a price lower than the market rate, they said. Thereafter, Kansal transferred Rs 4,45,000 in his account, but the accused fled after taking the money.

In another incident, one Tarun Kumar Pahwa, resident of Janak Puri, filed a case where he made a similar allegation against Singh. During investigation, police found that Singh was absconding after cheating hundreds of people. Later, he was declared a proclaimed offender in both the cases.

On Thursday, Singh was arrested from the District Park at Janak Puri, a senior police officer said.

