Gujarat: Injured lioness dies

A lioness, who was apparently hit by a vehicle in Gujarat's Amreli district on November 15, died at the animal care centre here during treatment, a Forest official said on Saturday. The accident had occurred on Dedan-Khambha road near Bhavardi village under the Tulsishyam range of the Gir East division.

The big cat, in the age-group of 3-5 years, was admitted to the Jasadhar animal care centre, where it succumbed to injuries on Friday night, the official said. "The lioness was found inured on road near Bhavardi village. It was rescued by the field staff and taken to Jasadhar animal care centre," he added.

Prima facie, the big cat met with an accident either on early Friday morning or on Thursday night. Forest officials are checking CCTV footage for a clue.

As per the latest census carried out in 2015, Gujarat is home to 523 lions, which the government believes could now have increased to over 600. There have been several cases of unnatural deaths of lions in the state, mainly from electrocution, falling into an open well, getting run over by trains, among others.

The state government had informed the high court that it had taken several measures to prevent deaths of lions..

