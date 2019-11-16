International Development News
Development News Edition

Gurgaon teen ties cousin to bed, rapes her; held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 19:50 IST
Gurgaon teen ties cousin to bed, rapes her; held

A 16-year-old boy tied up his cousin to bed and allegedly raped her in Gurgaon's Sector 51 area, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on Thursday, but was reported to the police on Friday after the 15-year-old girl fainted in school and narrated it to her teacher.

The girl's mother has filed a complaint at the Woman's Police Station against the son of her sister-in-law, said Subhash Bokan, Public Relations Officer of Gurgaon Police. The woman had sent her daughter to her sister-in-law's home to help her with daily chores as she was not keeping well.

When the sister-in-law went to doctor leaving behind her son and niece, the boy groped his sister, tied her hand and legs to the bed and raped her, Bokan said. The boy has been held and a case has been filed, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tear gas fired in Paris as yellow vests mark anniversary

Paris, Nov 16 AP Tear gas and water cannon were used Saturday as Paris police sought to disperse yellow vest protesters marking the first anniversary of the birth of their movement against government policies seen as favouring the rich. Pol...

REFILE-Road clearing in Hong Kong 'voluntary' move by Chinese PLA - city spokesman

A move by Chinas Peoples Liberation Army to clear debris and barricades left by anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Saturday was initiated as a voluntary community activity by the military, a city spokesman said.The spokesman said th...

Car bomb kills 19 in northern Syria: monitor

A car bomb killed 19 people, 13 of them civilians, in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria on Saturday, a war monitor said. The bomb, which struck a bus and taxi station in the town, also wounded 33 people, some of them s...

Pregnant TV actress accuses junior artist of raping her

An FIR has been lodged against a junior artist for allegedly raping a TV actress after making a false promise of marrying her, the Yamunanagar police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Vineet Verma 24, is absconding and raids are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019