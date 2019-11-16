International Development News
RTC employees stage 'bus roko'; leader begins indefinite fast

  • Hyderabad
  Updated: 16-11-2019 20:14 IST
Stepping up their stir, the striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) organised a bus roko at various places in the state on Saturday and a leader of the workmen began an indefinite fast in support of their demands. The employees, who began their strike on October 5, stopped buses from plying as part of the bus roko protest.

The RTC workmen and also opposition activists continued rallies, sit-ins and other forms of protest. The leader of the striking employees unions Aswathama Reddy claimed he was not allowed to undertake his fast at the unions office in the city and that he was confined to home by the police.

Reddy said he began an indefinite fast at his home. Appealing to the workmen not to lose heart and not resort to extreme steps like committing suicides in view of the prolonged nature of the strike, he said the government should invite the unions for talks to resolve the issue.

The bus roko was peaceful and no major issue cropped anywhere, a senior police official said. Asked if any leaders were put under house arrest and on allegations of leaders that they were not allowed to undertake fast, he said some were advised and counselled with regard to the protests.

The Hyderabad city police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC around 500 metres of each of the bus depot and at Bus Bhavan in the city on Saturday. No gathering of more than four people would be permitted at those places with the intention of organising bus roko, the city police said on Friday.

CPI MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam, who arrived here to have first hand information on the RTC strike, told reporters that he called on Raji Reddy, a RTC employees leader, at a city police station where the latter was taken. Reiterating his partys support to the RTC employees, Viswam said he would raise the issue in Parliament.

In a barbarian way, they (TRS government) are trying to suppress the strike, he said. The TRS government showed absolute disregard for the peoples rights, democratic norms and principles of Constitution, he alleged.

The RTC employees began their strike on October in support of their demands, includingmerger of the Corporation with government and better working conditions. They, had, however, said on Thursday last that said they are willing to drop the main demand of merger in Government, for the time being, in view of the State government allegedly misleading public and also courts on their agitation.

The state government had earlier declared the strike to be illegal and said the RTC is not in a position to concede the demands of employees. PTI SJR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

