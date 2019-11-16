Odisha CM launches travelogue by Maharaj of Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched a travelogue written by Gajapati Maharaj of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb. The book, "Majestic Mara", is based on Deb's eight-day safari across Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya last year.

Unveiling the book in the presence of Kenya's High Commissioner to India, Willy Kipkorrir Bett, Kenya's National Assembly Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi and Deb here, the chief minister said the book will be well-received by nature-lovers. Speaking to reporters, Deb said, "I had gone to Maasai Mara with a nine-member team from Odisha in August last year to witness the extraordinary spectacle of the annual migration of giant herds of grazers across Northern Tanzania and Kenya, called 'Great Wildebeest Migration'." Noting that the objective of the tour was to bring to fore the wildlife conservation activities in Kenya, Deb said, "Those visiting the reserve will realise that the world is a place not only for human beings but also for wild animals." During the migration, over two million wildebeests, zebras and gazelles move through the Serengeti and Maasai Mara ecosystems in a regular pattern in search of green pastures, he said.

Maasai Mara, an area of preserved savannah wilderness in southwestern Kenya along the Tanzanian border, is home to lions, cheetahs, elephants, zebras and hippopotamuses..

