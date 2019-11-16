International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha Guv announces financial aid for rain-hit farmers;Oppn say

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 20:59 IST
Maha Guv announces financial aid for rain-hit farmers;Oppn say

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday announced financial relief to farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains, and ordered its immediate disbursal. The relief entails Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops, an official statement said.

The governor also exempted wards of the affected agriculturists from paying the educational fees, it said. Maharashtra has been under President's Rule since November 12, as no political party could form a government in the wake of a fractured mandate in the assembly polls that failed to elect a clear winner.

The governor reviewed crop losses caused by untimely rains in various parts of the state during the months of October and November, the statement said. "The Governor has also announced exemptions of land revenue to the affected area and examination fee of school and colleges to the wards of affected farmers," it said.

The governor also directed the state administration to disburse the relief immediately, it added. The then chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, had on November 2 approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special assistance for affected farmers.

The NCP and the Congress had termed the assistance "meagre" and demanded it be raised to at least Rs 25,000 crore. Unseasonal rains and delayed retreat of monsoon had damaged Kharif crops of farmers in many districts, with Marathwada and North Maharashtra regions bearing the brunt.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said the assistance announced by the governor was "inadequate". "However, the administration should deposit this assistance in the accounts of farmers immediately. Additional relief will be declared when a government, of which Congress will be a part, is formed," Chavan said in a statement.

Another former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan claimed that 92 lakh farmers were affected, as the withdrawing monsoon damaged crop on 88-lakh hectares. "The help is too inadequate. An aid of Rs 25,000 per hectare should be given as demanded earlier by Opposition parties. We expect the governor will try to get as much help as possible," Chavan said.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said the affected farmers need a substantial financial aid that is commensurate with the extent of the damage caused to their crops. Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale also demanded more assistance for farmers.

The Sena leader said he had demanded that the Central government offer a substantial assistance to the affected farmers. At present, the Congress and the NCP are working out the possibility of forming a coalition government in alliance with the Shiv Sena, hitherto their arch rival in politics.

Measures like a complete loan waiver for farmers were reportedly discussed ahead of finalising the draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the three parties..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Fridays 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the...

Cuba cries foul as doctors head home from Bolivia

The first of around 700 Cuban doctors were scheduled to fly home from strife-torn Bolivia on Saturday as officials railed against what they charged was slander and mistreatment by Bolivias conservative interim government.Cuba said Saturday ...

Lebanon's Speaker Berri says situation in Lebanon getting more "complicated" - report

The situation in Lebanon is becoming more complicated, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri was cited as saying by newspaper al-Joumhouria on Saturday, comments that suggested a deal needed to form a new government had yet to be finalize...

China deploys PLA troops in Hong Kong for 1st time since pro-democracy protests began

China on Saturday deployed its troops in Hong Kong for the first time since the unprecedented pro-democracy protests began in the former British colony more than five months ago over a proposed extradition law, with soldiers in plain clothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019