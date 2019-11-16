Rajeshwar Reddy appointed state farmers' panel prez committee

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday appointed TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as president of the state-level Farmers Coordination Committee. Rao said members of the Committee would also be appointed soon, an official release said.

Rao said the farmers coordination committees would be strengthened from village-level to the state-level by June next year. The state government has planned to put in place farmers coordination committees to organise the ryots in various aspects of cultivation and towards ensuring a remunerative price for their produce..

