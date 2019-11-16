Farmer held, 9 others booked for stubble burning in Greater Noida

A farmer was arrested and nine others were booked in Gautam Buddh Nagar for allegedly burning crop residue in Greater Noida in violation of the National Green Tribunal guidelines, the district administration said on Saturday. A farmer was arrested on Saturday after he was found burning stubble in Dayantpur village in Jewar area of the district, Deputy Collector Gunja Singh said.

He was arrested under section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offences) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) after efforts by the administration and the locals to convince him against burning the crop residue went in vain, she said. On Wednesday, an FIR was filed against six farmers in Ramur Majra village in Dankaur area for burning crop residue in their farms, the district administration said in a statement.

They were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to discontinue) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said. Three other farmers in Dankaur area were booked for stubble burning on Thursday under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the IPC, the statement said.

The action against farmers comes days after the Supreme Court sternly asked governments of Delhi's neighbouring states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana -- to take steps to stop stubble burning. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been grappling with hazardous levels of air pollution since late October. Stubble burning by farmers in the neighbouring states contributes significantly to the pollution in the national capital.

The Central Pollution Control Board and the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority have imposed several restrictions in Delhi-NCR to check the spiralling pollution levels. These include ban on construction activities and bursting crackers, among others.

