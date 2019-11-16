Haryana home minister conducts surprise check at Panipat police station

A day after taking charge of the ministry, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection at the Panipat city police station to check the presence of police personnel. Taking stern action against absenteeism, Vij issued immediate suspension order of female sub-inspector Nirmala as she was not present during her duty hours.

Giving strict directions to the police officials, Vij said any kind of negligence in the duty would not be tolerated. The home minister was on his way to Delhi from Chandigarh on Saturday, according to an official release.

He conducted the surprise inspection at the city police station while leaving for Delhi. Vij further inspected all the barracks and rooms. He also checked the number of FIRs registered in the police station records.

The minister said the state government is dedicated to adopting a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. He said there are some departments which still need improvement and a strategy for improving their functioning is being made.

