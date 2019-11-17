Andhra: Coach of Kerala Express derails in Chittoor, passengers safe

A coach of Kerala Express, which runs from Delhi to Trivandrum, derailed near Yerpedu railway station in Chittoor on Saturday. However, no passenger was injured in the incident.

"The pantry car of the train was derailed. All the passengers are safe. Officials and technical staff have reached the spot and are checking the cause of the derailment," said South Central Railway CPRO, talking to ANI over the phone. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)