Truck gutted in fire in JK
A truck was destroyed after it caught fire in Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. A truck, from outside the Kashmir Valley, was parked on a roadside in Hardimir area of Tral in south Kashmir district when it caught fire during the night apparently due to a short circuit, they said.
A police official said that the truck was transporting grass that seems to have caught fire after an electric short-circuit that took place near it. The vehicle was completely gutted in the incident, he said.
