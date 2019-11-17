3 family members, their 2 relatives killed in MP road accident

A couple, their two-year- old daughter and two relatives were killed after their car was hit by a truck at Tejgati village near here on Sunday, police said. Another minor daughter of the couple was injured in the mishap that occurred on Mandwada Road, around 26 kms from here, police said.

"The victims were going to Khargone district from Anjad area of Barwani district when the truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into their vehicle, killing them on the spot," Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) A S Jamra said. The deceased were identified as Akeel Mirza (32), his wife Kausar (30), their two-year-old daughter Mahira and their relatives- Mubarak (42) and his wife Sultana (40)- the official said.

Mirza's seven-year-old daughter, Sufian, suffered grievous injuries in the accident and was admitted to the district hospital, Jamra sad. The driver of the truck fled from the spot, he said.

"We have seized the truck. A case has been registered against its driver and efforts are on to nab him." PTI COR LAL NP NP.

