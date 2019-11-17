Woman dacoit carrying cash reward held in MP

A 21-year-old woman dacoit, who was carrying cash rewards on her head, was arrested on Sunday from a forest area near here, police said. The dacoit, Sadhana Patel, was wanted by the police in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Both the states had announced Rs 10,000 each cash reward on her, police said.

"Patel was the kingpin of a gang of male dacoits. They had committed robberies and kidnapping for ransom," Satna Superintendent of Police Riyaz Iqbal told reporters. "Based on a tip-off, we arrested her from Kadian jungle, around 50 kms from the district headquarters," he added.

Police recovered a country-made rifle, four live bullets and 21 empty cartridges from her, Iqbal said. She is from Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, he said..

