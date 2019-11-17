International Development News
'Tipsy' woman from Nagaland goes berserk at police station

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 19:01 IST
A 'tipsy' woman from Nagaland allegedly tried to bite a policewoman after being detained based on a complaint that she was semi-clad, drunk and created a ruckus in public here. A video of the incident, which happened on Saturday night and has since gone viral, showed the woman trying to 'bite' one policewoman and roughing up the others while being brought under the control at the Banjara Hills station.

In the video, the accused in her 30s was purportedly heard threatening the policewomen. The woman claimed she works in a software firm in the city, though she did not produce any document in this regard, police said.

She was brought to the station after residents of Zaheera Nagar informed the police that a drunken, half-clad woman was creating a nuisance in the area. She went berserk at the station and allegedly roughed up the police personnel before being subdued..

A case under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was registered against her, the police said. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

