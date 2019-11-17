UP STF seizes 2,000 litre rectified spirit being smuggled to Bihar

Around 2,000 litre rectified spirit meant for creating illicit liquor was seized while being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar and three people arrested, officials said on Sunday. The spirit being transported in a truck was seized on Saturday night in Kushinagar district by the Special Task Force (STF) and the local police, the officials said.

"The truck was intercepted near a fuel station on the Kasaya-Padrauna road after we got a tip-off about the gang transporting the huge quantity of rectified spirit to Kushinagar and further to Bihar," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said. "About 2,000 litre of rectified spirit was recovered from the truck which was hidden inside a cavity in the truck's container, and the three people in the truck were arrested immediately," Singh said.

According to the STF, the consignment had started off from Prayagraj and was supposed to be delivered in Kushinagar from where one of the arrested person would have further taken it to Bihar. An FIR has been registered in the case in Kushinagar and further proceedings were being carried out by the local police, the agency said.

Illicit liquor claimed scores of lives in UP's Saharanpur district this February followed by 15 deaths in Barabanki in May, according of officials. Bihar has been under the prohibition since April 5, 2016, under which sale, supply or smuggling of liquor is an offence.

