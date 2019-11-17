International Development News
Development News Edition

UP STF seizes 2,000 litre rectified spirit being smuggled to Bihar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 21:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 21:58 IST
UP STF seizes 2,000 litre rectified spirit being smuggled to Bihar

Around 2,000 litre rectified spirit meant for creating illicit liquor was seized while being smuggled from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar and three people arrested, officials said on Sunday. The spirit being transported in a truck was seized on Saturday night in Kushinagar district by the Special Task Force (STF) and the local police, the officials said.

"The truck was intercepted near a fuel station on the Kasaya-Padrauna road after we got a tip-off about the gang transporting the huge quantity of rectified spirit to Kushinagar and further to Bihar," Additional Superintendent of Police, STF, Vishal Vikram Singh said. "About 2,000 litre of rectified spirit was recovered from the truck which was hidden inside a cavity in the truck's container, and the three people in the truck were arrested immediately," Singh said.

According to the STF, the consignment had started off from Prayagraj and was supposed to be delivered in Kushinagar from where one of the arrested person would have further taken it to Bihar. An FIR has been registered in the case in Kushinagar and further proceedings were being carried out by the local police, the agency said.

Illicit liquor claimed scores of lives in UP's Saharanpur district this February followed by 15 deaths in Barabanki in May, according of officials. Bihar has been under the prohibition since April 5, 2016, under which sale, supply or smuggling of liquor is an offence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the gasoline price rises that have caused nationwide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabo...

Rajnath holds talks with US Def Secretary with focus on Indo-Pacific

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held talks with US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper here on a range of strategic issues including situation in the Indo-Pacific region and ways to further bolster bilateral security cooperation. The me...

RPT-Soccer-Record crowd sees Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 in WSL derby

A record FA Womens Super League WSL crowd of 38,262 saw second-half goals by Arsenals Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first top-flight North London derby on Sunday. Arsena...

UPDATE 2-Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry

Striking unions threatened to shut down South Africas entire aviation industry on Sunday by extending industrial action beyond state-run South African Airways.SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019