UP man surrenders before police after killing daughter

A man surrendered before police after allegedly bludgeoning to death his 22-year-old daughter with an axe in a village here, police said on Sunday. According to Jasrana Circle Officer O P Singh, Harvesh allegedly attacked his daughter Pooja with an axe on Saturday night in Salempur Khutiana village and informed police about the incident in the morning.

"Harvesh himself reached the police station in the morning and narrated the entire incident, following which he was arrested. The reasons which led to the incident are being probed. Harvesh's wife is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Agra. Pooja used to stay with her mother. Harvesh had called her five to six days back to cook food in the house," Singh said. The accused was arrested and a probe into the matter was under way, the circle officer added.

