570 cartons of smuggled liquor worth Rs 50 lakh seized near Ghaziabad

A total of 570 cartons of smuggled liquor worth around Rs 50 lakh were seized from a truck as part of a joint operation between the police and the excise department near here, an officer said on Sunday. The 14,400 quarter bottles and 6,480 half bottles were allegedly being smuggled from Ambala in Haryana to Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Sadar area, Anshu Jain, said.

The truck bearing a fake registration number was intercepted near Bhoor Garhi on Saturday night during a special vehicle checking drive being conducted after the police received a tip-off, Jain added. Gurmel Singh, the driver of the truck tried to run over the police personnel, the officer said, adding that no one was injured.

The driver has been jailed, Jain said.

