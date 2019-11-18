LS MP raises issue of climate change

A member of the Janata Dal(United) on Monday raised the issue of climate change and its impact on India "In the entire country there is climate change. In Bihar first saw drought and in July there was so much rain in Patna," Kaushalendra Kumar of Janata Dal (United) said in Lok Sabha during Zero Hour

Stressing that the economy was going from bad to worse, Suresh Dhanorkar (Congress) said job crisis has become a major issue

He said new jobs were not being created and sought an explanation from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the matter.

