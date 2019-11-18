International Development News
Overhead water tank collapses in Ahmedabad; none hurt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 15:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 15:42 IST
An overhead water tank collapsed on Monday afternoon while it was being demolished by workers in Gota locality of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, officials said. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the mishap which occurred around 1:10 pm.

"The dilapidated water tank was being demolished when it fell down suddenly. Nobody was injured in the incident though two nearby houses were damaged partially and the rubble pile blocked the access road," said Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). He said fire personnel armed with heavy machinery are clearing the debris that have blocked the access road to the houses on priority.

"The tank, which was over 20 years old, belonged to the Gujarat Housing Board which was carrying out the manual demolition in a confined area," he said. In a similar incident on August 12 this year, three people had died and six others injured when an overhead water tank collapsed in city's Bopal area..

