International Development News
Development News Edition

J&K: Industry body seeks Lt Guv's intervention for release of pending payments

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:05 IST
J&K: Industry body seeks Lt Guv's intervention for release of pending payments

A body of Industrialists on Monday sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu for clearance of pending payments of unit holders, worth hundreds of crores, for the material supplied to various government departments. Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) claimed that bills amounting to Rs 200 crore for the material supplied by Small Scale Industries (SSI) units to Power Development Department (PDD) directly and Rs 72 crore for the material supplied through Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP) are pending for the last more than six months.

In addition, the SICOP also failed to release the payment of about Rs 450 crore for the material supplied by SSI units to various government departments through it against the valid supply orders, BBIA president Lalit Mahajan said after a meeting of the industrial body here. He appealed to the Lt Governor to issue necessary orders for the immediate release of funds for the clearance of pending payments of unit holders for the material supplied to PDD, Public Health Engineering and other government departments.

The meeting expressed concern over the "acute financial crisis" being faced by the SSI Unit holders. "The matter has been brought into the knowledge of the concerned authorities but nothing has been done so far despite clear cut directions by the finance department to all the government departments to clear their outstanding of the material received prior to October 31," he said.

He said the SSI Units are on the verge of closure due to non release of payments and "we fear that the crisis will force the unit holders to go for mass scale retrenchment of local workers in the near future".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EU says escalating violence in Hong Kong "unacceptable"

The European Commission said on Monday that violence in response to the escalating anti-government protests in Hong Kong was unacceptable and called on law enforcement authorities to keep their action strictly proportionate. Hong Kong polic...

UPDATE 2-Protesters block Iraq port as strikes take hold

Protesters blocked entry to Iraqs main commodities port again on Monday while schools and government offices in many southern cities were shut in response to calls for a general strike.At least 315 people have been killed since the start of...

Soccer-Hazard praises Lampard's early managerial success at Chelsea

Eden Hazard believes former Chelsea team mate Frank Lampard has the platform to become the one of the best managers in the world after a bright start to his reign at Stamford Bridge. Hazard left Chelsea to join Spanish giants Real Madrid at...

China urges US to “stop flexing muscles” in South China Sea

China on Monday urged the US military to stop flexing muscles in the disputed South China Sea, a point of persistent friction in a relationship both sides said was generally improving. A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense, Col. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019