Traffic in parts of Lutyens' Delhi hit as JNU students protest
Traffic in some parts of the Lutyens' Delhi has been affected after the Jawaharlal Nehru University students, protesting against the increased hostel fee, marched towards Parliament, police said on Monday.
Vehicles on Nelson Mandela Marg, Aurobindo Marg and Baba Gang Nath Marg are heading at a snail's pace, a senior police officer said.
Thousands of JNU students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session, but were stopped by police near the Jor Bagh Metro Station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
