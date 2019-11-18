Bedi questions installing statues on govt land, seeks report

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Monday questioned the erection of statues on public land in the Yanam region and sought a report in this regard. In her WhatsApp message to media persons, she said statues were allowed to be installed only on private land only.

"But, Yanam is full of statues and a number of statues have been erected on public land," she observed. She said people have also been complaining against the erection of statues and the building of religious structures in public places.

She said the Supreme Court had in 2013 banned the installation of statues and construction of religious structures on public land. Bedi sought to know when the statues were erected and who gave permission and at whose cost the statues were installed in the Yanam region.

She said the Collector of Puducherry has been asked to go into the issue and get a report from the regional administrator of the Yanam region. "The report should be submitted to me," she said.

