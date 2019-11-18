International Development News
Tibetans will get all necessary help to improve their lives: Himachal Guv

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Monday said Tibetans living in the hill-state will get "all necessary support" to help improve their lives. Dattatreya met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence in upper Dharamshala and later visited the Cabinet of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Speaking to Tibet News Bureau, Dattatreya expressed his best wishes to Tibetans living across India and assured them "all necessary support". "Tibetans are very entrepreneurial people. They are particularly in good numbers in Himachal Pradesh. We will definitely do the best to improve their lives, education and extend all necessary assistance," Dattatreya said.

Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama said that scientists and philosophers were now showing interest in Buddhism and that the Buddhist philosophy and psychology were becoming popular in India and abroad. The Governor made keen enquiries on the welfare and development of Tibetan communities across India, particularly in the major institutions of Tibetan Buddhist study in north and south India.

Dattatreya was later apprised about the CTA's robust administration and governance of more than a lakh Tibetans across India, Nepal and Bhutan and the unparalleled support extended by the governments of India and Himachal Pradesh.

