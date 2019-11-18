Maha: Hopefuls seeking aid from CM's relief fund allege delay

Hopefuls seeking financial aid under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) in Maharashtra are complaining that their applications are not getting processed, which is causing them hardships. Notably, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on November 15 issued a Government Resolution (GR) resuming the release of financial help under the CMRF, which was suspended after the model code of conduct for the October 21 assembly polls had kicked in.

Dinesh Denge, a resident of Beed from Marathwada region, was one such hopeful seeking financial assistance for medical treatment of his uncle. He claimed returning empty-handed on Monday.

"I have already submitted required documents seeking funds for my uncle's heart-related treatment. Despite several visits and requests, my file is not cleared. There is no one to inform us about whom to approach for the same. The office of the CM Relief Fund is almost empty," Denge said. Similar claims were made by Suresh Bandi and Surekha Telam from Mumbai.

The CMRF aims at providing immediate relief to people in distress. Besides providing financial assistance to the people hit by natural calamities like flood, drought, and fire accident etc, it also grants funds to the economically-weaker citizens for treatment of some major diseases. According to officials the disbursement under the CMRF was suspended after the poll code came into force in late September.

The model code was lifted by the end of October, but there was no clarity on resumption of disbursal. As no political party could form a government even 19 days after the poll results were declared on October 24, the state was brought under President's Rule on November 12.

"The governor had issued an order (GR) on Friday to resume the operations of the office but despite that there was no senior officer to accept and process the documents of the needy," officials said. Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, wears a deserted look since the state was brought under the Central Rule.

The staff of the ministers had been directed to hand over the possession of offices to the administration..

