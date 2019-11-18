International Development News
Development News Edition

Man held at Delhi airport for bid to smuggle gold by hiding it in rectum

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:59 IST
Man held at Delhi airport for bid to smuggle gold by hiding it in rectum

A man was arrested by the customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it in his rectum, an official statement said on Monday. The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Bangkok on Saturday.

On a personal search of the passenger, four pieces of gold were recovered -- two concealed in the pockets of his trouser and the rest in his rectum -- the statement issued by the customs department said. The gold, weighing 870 grams in total and valued at Rs 29.56 lakh, was seized and the accused arrested, it added.

On further investigation, another passenger, who too had arrived here in the same plane as that of the accused, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the case. In another case, a man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle gold into the country by hiding it inside a juicer and bluetooth speakers.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Thursday. A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold pieces, weighing 462 grams in total, the customs department said.

The gold, valued at Rs 15.96 lakh, was concealed inside the motor shaft of a juicer machine and bluetooth speakers kept in his luggage, it said, adding that the accused was arrested and the yellow metal seized. Further, the passenger also admitted smuggling out 3.2 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.11 crore, and illegally bringing into the country foreign currency equivalent of Rs 1.12 crore during seven past visits, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Investors step up pressure on global energy watchdog over climate change

Fatih Birol, the head of the International Energy Agency IEA, faced renewed pressure on Monday from investors and scientists concerned about climate change to overhaul the agencys projections for fossil fuel demand.Pension funds, insurers a...

Pope replaces financial watchdog head amid fallout from raid

Vatican City, Nov 18 AP Pope Francis on Monday replaced the head of the Vaticans financial watchdog agency amid continuing fallout from a controversial Vatican police raid on the agencys offices. Francis thanked Rene Bruelhart for his work ...

UPDATE 2-Kuwait PM declines reappointment, emir removes senior ministers

Kuwaits caretaker prime minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak declined to be reappointed as premier in the OPEC oil producer on Monday, rebuffing the offer from the ruling emir after submitting the governments resignation last week.The cabinet r...

BRIEF-Mood In Beijing About A Trade Deal Is Pessimistic - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - MOOD IN BEIJING ABOUT A TRADE DEAL IS PESSIMISTIC DUE TO U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPS RELUCTANCE TO ROLL BACK TARIFFS- CNBC Source text httpscnb.cx32XFdSn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019