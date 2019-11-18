Sudanese woman held at IGI Airport with 26 kgs sandalwood

A Sudanese woman has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out around 26 kilograms of sandalwood chips, officials said on Monday. They said 33-year-old Abeer Alfadil Suliman Hussain was intercepted on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after her activities were found to be suspicious.

"Sandalwood chips weighing about 26 kg, kept in 52 packets of 500 gms each, were recovered from her two bags. The Sudanese woman has been handed over to Customs authorities by CISF officials for further probe." "She had no documents to justify carrying the banned item," a senior official said.

The woman was supposed to take a flight to Riyadh, he added. Sandalwood is banned from export.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)