Man arrested for molesting school girl in Gurgaon

  • Gurgaon
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:11 IST
Man arrested for molesting school girl in Gurgaon

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a school girl in Pataudi area near here, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Saturday when the 15-year-old girl was returning home from school, they said.

"The accused, who is the victim's neighbour, began stalking her and as the minor entered her house, he too barged in," Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said. "The accused grabbed her from behind and started molesting her but the victim resisted and raised an alarm. Sensing trouble, the man escaped," he added.

The girl informed her parents about her ordeal when they returned from work later in the day. Accompanied by her parents, she gave a written complaint to the police on Sunday following which the accused was arrested from his residence in Pataudi and has confessed to his crime, the police said.  PTI CORR RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

