International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt launches repository of diverse crops across 128 agro-climatic zones

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:59 IST
Govt launches repository of diverse crops across 128 agro-climatic zones

A repository of diverse crops across 128 agro-climatic zones in India was launched on Monday by the Women and Child Development Ministry to provide insights on traditional crop varieties and promote dietary diversity. Union WCD minister Smriti Zubin Irani along with Bill Gates, co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, launched the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh (BPKK) here.

Gates said that if there was one thing that the Foundation would like to solve in India, it is the problem of malnutrition among women, expectant mothers and children. "Solving this problem will bring about a dramatic change in the development of India and help the country to attain the SDGs," he said.

Irani said the Poshan Bharat Kosh will be vital in giving thrust to efforts towards tackling the challenge of protein and micro-nutrient hunger. The BPKK will be the repository of diverse crops across 128 agro-climatic zones in India for better nutritional outcomes. It will provide insights on traditional crop varieties and encourage people in a particular region to promote dietary diversity, Irani said.

She said that for India to reach the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), it is now time to bring together the science of implementation with the science of communication so that nutrition is on the political and administrative agenda along with hygiene and clean drinking water. At the launch, WCD Secretary Rabindra Panwar handed over the letter of intent to Hari Menon, Director, India Country Office, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Eminent agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan highlighted the need to implement a five-point action programme to make India nutrition secure. The five-point action programme includes ensuring calorie rich diet for women, expectant mothers and children.

He also stressed on the need to eradicate hidden hunger due to deficiency of micro nutrients like vitamin A and B, Iron and Zinc and to ensure clean drinking water supply. Swaminathan further said that lack of proper nutrition among children affects not only their physical development but also brain development.

He urged the Ministry of WCD to create a band of community hunger fighters who will be trained to deal with hunger among women, expectant mothers and children by following this five-point action programme, the statement said. Before the launch of the Bharatiya Poshan Krishi Kosh, Irani held a meeting with Gates on India's fight against malnutrition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Seven Malian soldiers killed in clash with militants - army

Seven Malian soldiers were killed and 15 wounded when militants attacked a patrol in northern Mali on Monday, the army said in a statement. The West African country is still reeling from an attack on an army post that killed 54 in early Nov...

Man robbed of gold chain at petrol pump in West Delhi

A 36-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his gold chain by two bike-borne men at a fuel station in Rajendra Place, police said on Monday. Sandeep Bhola, a resident of Rajender Nagar, was on the way to his house when he had stopped at the p...

UPDATE 1-Turkey will launch another Syria operation if area not cleared of Kurdish YPG -Anadolu

Turkeys foreign minister said Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, state-owned Anadolu agency reported on Monday.Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as sa...

UPDATE 3-Trump says he might be willing to testify in impeachment inquiry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday indicated publicly for the first time that he might be willing to testify in the impeachment inquiry over his efforts to pressure Ukraine even though I did nothing wrong. Lawmakers in the Democratic-led...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019