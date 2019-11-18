India facilitates training of Afghan officials of National Statistics and Information Authority
India has facilitated a training programme for the officials of the Afghanistan's National Statistics and Information Authority as part of its capacity-building efforts.
The training was organised by Foreigners Regional Registration Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs here from November 13-17.
The programme covered modules pertaining to immigration, entry requirements of host countries, security features of various travel documents, registration and visa related services, forgery detection techniques, area of convergence between immigration and airlines, flight reconciliation/clearances, and futuristic technology intervention programmes for expeditious immigration clearances, an MEA statement said.
