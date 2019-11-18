International Development News
Navies of India, Qatar begin 5-day joint exercise at Doha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 22:40 IST
Navies of India and Qatar have started a five-day bilateral maritime exercise at Doha that includes surface action, air defence, maritime surveillance as well as social and sports events, an official statement said on Monday. The inaugural edition of the bilateral maritime exercise would further strengthen the robust defence co-operation between the two countries, especially in the fight against terrorism, maritime piracy and security, the Indian Navy said.

"Stealth frigate INS Trikand and patrol aircraft P8-I arrived at Doha for the inaugural edition of the bilateral maritime exercise Za'ir-Al-Bahr (Roar of the Sea) being conducted from November 17- 21, between the Indian Navy and Qatari Emiri Naval Force," it said. INS Trikand, counted as one of the frontline frigates of the Indian Navy, comes under the Western Naval Command based at Mumbai.

"The exercise will include a three-day harbour phase and two days sea phase. The activities during the harbour phase will include a seminar, professional interaction, official visits, sports fixtures along with social and cultural events," the statement said. "The sea phase will include a tactical maritime exercise involving the domains of surface action, air defence, maritime surveillance and interdiction operation and anti-terrorism," it added.

The Qatari Emiri Naval Forces participating in this exercise include the "anti-ship missile equipped Barzan Class Fast Attack Craft" along with Rafale multi-task fighter aircraft, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

