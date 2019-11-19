International Development News
NMML has undertaken project to write history of Indian borders: Shripad Naik

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has undertaken a project to write the history of Indian borders, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Monday. In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Naik said there are some border-related issues with China and Pakistan.

"National security and international sensitivity will be the guiding factor in writing border history. The project is being funded by the Defence Ministry. "As per the proposal received, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library have intimated that the project of writing of the history of Indian borders would take two years," he said.

