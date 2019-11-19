25-day training camp of RSS volunteers begins in Nagpur

More than 850 RSS volunteers or swayamsevaks are participating in a special 25-day long training program that commenced here on Monday. Swayamsevaks from across the country in the age group 40 to 65 have been selected to participate in the 25-day camp being held at Smruti Mandir premises in Reshimbagh here.

As many as 852 swayamsevaks are taking part in the Sangha Shiksha Varg, Tritiya varsh (Vishesh) 'third year training programme'. Addressing the trainees Sah Sarkaryawah V Bhagaiyya said, "Sangh Shiksha Varg, Tritiya varsh (Vishesh) is an opportunity to experience national integration, which epitomises our unity that everyone should experience." He said eeking to be part of this vishesh sarg is a long cherished dream of swayamsevaks.

Bhagaiyya outlined essential values of life as dhairya(patience),kshama(forgiveness),sanyam(self restraint),asteya(non-tealing), shauch(cleanliness),indriya nigraha(control over senses),vidya(true knowledge) and satyathat (truth and victory over anger).

