Chhattisgarh: Woman among 3 Naxals arrested in Bijapur

  Bijapur
  Updated: 19-11-2019 11:26 IST
Three Naxals, including a woman, were arrested on Monday from a field in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, a senior police official said

He identified the three as Podiyam Nagesh (26), KadtiChandaiyya (45) and Madvi Mase (22), and said the arrests were made by a team of the CRPF and local police near Polampallivillage under Basaguda police station limits

"They have been involved in Naxal incidents, including loot and murder. They have confessed to being part of the outlawed movement," he said.

