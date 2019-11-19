International Development News
Four JeM associates, responsible for carrying out blast in J-K's Pulwama, arrested

  • PTI
  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 12:36 IST
  • Created: 19-11-2019 12:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four associates of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), who was responsible for carrying out a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday. While investigating the terror attack that took place in the Arihal area of Pulwama in July, police learned about the involvement of a person, Sharik Ahmad, who had been constantly communicating with a foreign militant and making plans to carry out attacks in the area, a police spokesman said.

"Accordingly, Ahmad with the help of three other JeM associates, identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir, and Owais Ahmad, conspired and executed the terror attack in Airhal area," he said. On Monday, the module was busted with the arrest of all four persons, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation into the case revealed that all the four persons are linked to JeM and played their active part in conspiring and executing the terror attack in Arihal area. Incriminating material was recovered from their possession and it has been taken into records for the purpose of investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes, the spokesman said, adding further investigation in the case is in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

