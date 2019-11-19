International Development News
Development News Edition

Osmanabad farmers turn to soap making to survive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 13:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 13:20 IST
Osmanabad farmers turn to soap making to survive

Even as farmers in the drought-hit district of Osmanabad have fallen on hard times, 'Osmanabadi goat' has provided livelihood to 250 families in the region, who have started making soaps using goat milk. With the help of a local non-government organisation, farming families in 25 villages of Maharashtra's Osmanabad district have turned to making soaps.

This project is aimed at helping families of farmers who have committed suicide or have fallen on hard times, CEO of Shivar Sanstha Vinayak Hegana said. "Rather than providing financial help to suffering families, we decided to teach them a way of earning their livelihood. We taught them how they could profit by taking care of Osmanabadi goats rather than selling them in the market," Hegana said.

An agriculture graduate, Hegana has conducted an extensive research about the benefits of goat milk. "Rich in vitamins A and E, selenium and alpha hydroxy acids, goat's milk can cure skin ailments, Hegana said, adding that the organisation had registered a patent in July and immediately started production of these soaps.

As the organisation does not have an industrial plant, a workshop is set up at one of the farmers' home, where the whole operation takes place, he said. "We pay the farmers Rs 300 for a litre of Osmanabadi goat's milk, and they earn Rs 150 for each day's work," Hegana said.

At least 250 families are involved in this trade using 1,400 goats, he said, adding that the organisation plans to rope in 10,000 more families for this project and are looking to tap into national and international markets as well. "Our department has distributed goats to farmers in these villages, and are planning use milk from these goats for the soap project," deputy divisional agriculture officer Bhaskar Kolekar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

India may extend onion export ban to Feb to cap domestic prices

India may keep a ban on onion exports until February because domestic prices have risen after the harvest of summer-sown crops, which were expected to augment supplies, was delayed and damaged by untimely rains, a government official said.T...

UPDATE 4-Huawei plays down impact of new U.S. license extension

Huawei Technologies has dismissed a new 90-day extension by the Trump administration allowing U.S. firms to continue doing business with the Chinese company as making little difference, repeating that it was being unfairly treated. U.S. reg...

HK shares end at 1-week high on stimulus prospects, Alibaba boost

Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday closed at a one-week high as China central banks rate cut stoked hopes that Beijing is keen to stem an economic slowdown with stimulus measures, while strong demand ahead of Alibabas listing boosted sentiment. T...

Lebanese parliament session expected to be postponed-parliamentary sources

A Lebanese parliament session is expected to be postponed on Tuesday because protests had prevented MPs from arriving, two parliamentary sources said, torpedoing the first session since demonstrations against the ruling elite erupted on Oct...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019